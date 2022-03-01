ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Seven Man Utd starlets set to follow Anthony Elanga into first-team including six players out on loan

By Martin Blackburn
 1 day ago
DARREN FLETCHER has picked out seven kids who will have a chance to push for the Manchester United first team next season.

Anthony Elanga has made great strides since Ralf Rangnick took over in December – and the Red Devils have high hopes for several others.

Sweden Under-21 winger Anthony Elanga is setting a great example as he enjoys a breakthrough month at Old Trafford Credit: Rex
Midfielder James Garner has been a big influence on loan for Nottingham Forest Credit: Rex
Man Utd's Ivory Coast wideman Amad Diallo joined Rangers on loan in January Credit: Willie Vass

Technical director Fletcher pointed out that midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has been named in the squad in recent weeks.

Meanwhile Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Jimmy Garner, Ethan Laird, Tahith Chong, and Amad Diallo are all out on loan gaining first team experience.

Fletcher said: ”Anthony has done brilliantly since he broke into the first team, and Hannibal has also been more involved in the squad.

“Our U19s recently finished top of their group in the UEFA Youth League, and our U18s have reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

“We currently have 13 young players and Academy products on loan and playing regularly in other divisions or leagues.

“Hopefully we’ll see players like Brandon Williams, Teden Mengi, Jimmy Garner, Ethan Laird, Tahith Chong, and Amad Diallo reap the benefits of that.

“All of them are doing really well on loan and we’re excited to bring them back in preseason to see how they fare with our first team players.”

Speaking to a fans forum, Fletcher gave some insight into the new position he has taken on at Old Trafford.

He said: “It’s been a brilliant experience since I took on the role.

“The combination of long-term planning and contributing to our strategic goals, with the opportunity to still be close to the team and management, makes it a unique role.”

In July United appointed Eric Ramsay as a set-piece specialist.

United have struggled to score from them all season – although Harry Maguire did get one at Leeds last month.

Birmingham's Man Utd loanee Teden Mengi tussles with Luton's Elijah Adebayo Credit: Getty
Full-back Brandon Williams is with Prem strugglers Norwich for the season Credit: Getty

Even so, Fletcher, 38, insists Ramsay has made a difference at the other end of the pitch.

He said: “People only give the one narrative about scoring from set pieces.

“The biggest reason Eric was brought in was because we were conceding too many goals from set pieces.

“We have really improved our defending from set pieces and wide free kicks this season. Eric is a fantastic coach.”

