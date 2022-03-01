ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GM suspends business with Russia, joining Volvo, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz

By Jenny Goldsberry, Social Media Producer
Washington Examiner
 1 day ago

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, General Motors joined a number of other companies and stopped exporting and selling its cars in Russia indefinitely. The automaker announced Monday that "until further notice," it will not export cars to Russia while it invades Ukraine. "GM is committed to complying with...

Long Beach Press-Telegram

VW fears most of its cars on burning ship are beyond salvage

Volkswagen AG has lost hope that many of its roughly 4,000 vehicles aboard a cargo ship that caught fire last week in the Atlantic can be saved. The automaker’s brands and dealers have started notifying customers that the U.S.-bound vehicles will likely not be delivered, a spokesperson said Friday. “Individual solutions” are being worked out with customers, Volkswagen said.
ECONOMY
MotorTrend Magazine

Volkswagen CEO Tells Reddit an Electric Pickup Truck Is a "Good Idea"

Take this with a grain of internet-sized salt, but we believe Herbert Diess, the CEO of Volkswagen Group, just promised the world an electric VW pickup truck. Okay, the executive hardly promised anything, and in reality, he made only a casual remark in response to a Reddit user's question during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on the messaging board. The question? "Hello Herbert, we like the VW designs a lot. My question is, will there be an electric pickup truck like the Ford F-150 Lightning for the USA?"
CARS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

How Russia's vast military convoy was ambushed on the road to Kyiv

The satellite images showed a vast Russian convoy bogged down on the road to Kyiv. Military experts said the 17-mile column, which more than doubled in size overnight on Monday, was a sitting duck for Ukrainian artillery and drone strikes. About 20 miles from where it was last spotted, the Russian advance appeared to have hit a wall.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Why Russia is highly unlikely to use nuclear weapons

As Russia struggles to conquer Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has moved his strategic nuclear forces to a heightened alert posture. Satellite imagery also indicates that the Russian Northern Fleet has moved more ballistic missile submarines into Arctic and Barents sea patrol sectors. While U.S. nuclear forces remain at standard readiness levels, the U.S. military has a greater baseline readiness and redundant nuclear strike capability than does Russia.
MILITARY
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS

