Munich Philharmonic conductor and ally to Putin fired from position

By Elizabeth Faddis, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 1 day ago

An ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the conductor of the Munich Philharmonic has been fired from his position in response to the full-scale invasion launched against Ukraine last Thursday. The mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, said in a statement that Valery Gergiev, who had served as the...

