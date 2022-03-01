Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel voices frustration over Roman Abramovich questions

The noise is back in a way I’d forgotten was even possible,” says Jamie Smith, a senior writer at Newcastle United fanzine The Mag. “There’s elation in the air: in the pubs beforehand, on the walk up to the ground, even through the week. The mojo is back on Tyneside.” It’s quite a shift to take in. As a Toon fan myself, I've become a connoisseur of coping with failure. Few teams have a taste for bathos quite like Newcastle United. The real hyperbole-piercing, expectations-shattering kind, where all hope turns into hopelessness faster than you can say Blaydon Races. This...
THOMAS TUCHEL has condemned the Chelsea fans who chanted for Roman Abramovich during a minute’s applause for Ukraine at Turf Moor. Prem bosses arranged shows of solidarity before each game — including an ovation ahead of kick-off yesterday. But Chelsea supporters shamed it by belting out the name...
Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan insists Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been one of the worst things for English football. Abramovich revealed last week that he has put the Stamford Bridge club up for sale and that he is writing off the £1.5billion debt he is owed by the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister has fuelled speculation the forward is not injured and missed the Manchester derby for different reasons, after liking a post on Instagram. Ronaldo missed Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, with interim head coach Ralf Rangnick claiming the Portuguese had “problems with his hip flexor”.
