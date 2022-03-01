ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ralph Ahn, 'New Girl' Actor Who Played Tran, Dead at 95: Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris Pay Tribute

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Girl cast is mourning the death of a memorable actor. Ralph Ahn -- who played Nick Miller's silent pal, Tran, on the hit comedy -- died last week. He was 95. Korean news outlet YNA reported that Ahn died in Los Angeles after having recently been admitted to the...

‘New Girl’ Actor Ralph Ahn Dies at 95, ‘SVU’ Star Ned Eisenberg Dies at 65

Veteran actor Ralph Ahn, best known for his role as Tran on the Fox sitcom New Girl, has died. He was 95. Ahn played the mostly silent Tran in the hit comedy, first appearing in the show’s second season when he’s befriended by Jake Johnson‘s Nick Miller. Tran eventually becomes somewhat of a guide and mentor to Miller, who refers to him as his “magical best friend.”
Beloved 'New Girl' Actor Dies After Long Career

Actor Ralph Ahn, who starred as the beloved character Tran on New Girl, died on Feb. 26. He was 95. Ahn was a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Navy. Ahn was also the younger brother of the late character actor Philip Ahn and the son of Korean independence activist Ahn Chang-ho.
Ralph Ahn Dies: ‘New Girl’ Actor Whose Credits Date To Early 1950s Was 95

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Ahn, who recurred as Nick’s mostly silent friend on Fox’s New Girl and had credits dozens of credits spanning more than 65 years, has died. He was 95. Korean American Federation of Los Angeles reported his February 26 death but did not provide details. In his signature role, Ahn played Tran on the Zooey Deschanel-led Fox sitcom New Girl, appearing in seven episodes spanning its 2011-18 run. He was a mostly smiling and nodding grandfather figure to co-lead Nick (Jake Johnson) and spoke only two lines of dialogue — one in Tran’s first appearance and one...
