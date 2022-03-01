ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Are Meat Sweats Real?

By Jillian Levy, CHHC
draxe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, meat sweats can be a real physical reaction to eating lots of protein within a short period of time or even over the course of a day. It’s especially likely to occur if you eat a big, protein-rich meal at night shortly before going to sleep, which means you’re body...

draxe.com

verywellhealth.com

Itchy Legs: Causes and Treatment

If you notice that your legs are more itchy than normal, it's likely not a cause for concern. Itchy legs are commonly caused by dry skin, but this feeling can also be indicative of more serious conditions. It's important to avoid scratching your itchy legs, as this may cause further...
HEALTH
#Processed Meat#Sweats#Sweating#Meats#Alcohol
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
shefinds

Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Breakfast You Should Stop Eating Every Morning Because It Slows Your Metabolism

Pre-made and processed smoothies are one of the most convenient breakfast products out there. If you’re in a pinch in the morning and pressed for time, grabbing a bottle and hitting the road can still give you a boost of energy if you weren’t able to sit down for breakfast. A major drawback of these breakfast products, though, is high sugar content and a lack of protein.
WEIGHT LOSS
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
The US Sun

The 12 foods to eat before bed to have a great night’s sleep

TROUBLE sleeping? You may need to turn to your kitchen cupboards. Nutrition experts claim the correct foods can work wonders for a regular night-time routine. Scientists in India have discovered that black cumin seeds — found in many curries — can reduce stress, help you fall asleep faster and kip for longer.
LIFESTYLE
Healthline

5 Foods to Eat If You Have COVID-19

Vitamin D is the most frequently discussed micronutrient among nutrition experts for the management of COVID-19 (. This fat-soluble vitamin and hormone exerts an anti-inflammatory effect by suppressing overactivity of the immune system, according to newer and older research (. ,. ,. ,. ). In the body, vitamin D acts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
shefinds

5 Low-Sugar Foods Doctors Say You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight

There are so many fad diets, supplements and weight loss shakes on the market that promise weight loss results fast, but the only thing that truly causes weight loss is creating a calorie deficit with your diet (ie. taking in fewer calories than you put out). Eating low-calorie, low-sugar foods will allow you to munch frequently, while never losing weight. It is that simple, doctors say.
DIETS
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Compound in the Herb Rosemary Could Be a Two-Pronged Weapon Against COVID-19

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has found evidence that a compound contained in the medicinal and culinary herb rosemary could be a two-pronged weapon against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The scientists, in experiments described in a paper published on January 6, 2022 in the journal...
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

How Kidney Failure Is Diagnosed

Kidney failure, or end-stage renal disease, means the kidneys aren't functioning enough for you to survive without treatment like a transplant or dialysis. If you’ve been living with chronic kidney disease, your healthcare provider has likely been monitoring your kidney function and your health. Acute renal failure is sudden kidney failure that happens within several hours to days.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

