Endo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Endo International PLC (ENDP) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $562.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of $2.41 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The health care company posted revenue of $789.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $742.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $613.2 million, or $2.63 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.99 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Endo expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $595 million to $635 million for the fiscal first quarter.

