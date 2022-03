The last time you could buy one of the best graphics cards for anything close to MSRP was nearly two years ago, just before the pandemic hit. At the time of the GeForce RTX 3080 launch, we mistakenly thought it was just initially high demand and recommended that no one pay scalper prices of $1,000 or more. Hindsight shows just how wrong we were. But now, with the recent downward trends in GPU prices showing another 11% month-over-month drop, there may be light at the end of the tunnel.

