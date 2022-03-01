Fmr. US ambassador to NATO: 'Putin will double down before he backs down'

Things are getting.... worrying. As Independent columnist Rupert Cornwell says, 'Nuclear war is no longer the stuff of dystopian novellas – it's a very real and immediate threat' "Small unsettling things are also happening amid the giant upheavals of Trump-world...George Orwell’s 1984 has shot to the top of Amazon bestseller list, while demand has surged for other dystopian novels such as Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World and Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451. And now there’s the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, and its Doomsday Clock, which shows how near we are to the apocalypse. The scientists who manipulate the device moved...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO