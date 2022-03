WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis Firefighter has died in the line of duty after being hit by an 18-wheeler while helping during a traffic accident along the interstate. The West Memphis Fire Department said early Saturday morning, 20-year-old Jason Lang was headed to an EMT clinical training class in Pine Bluff when he stopped to help during a crash along the interstate. They said while helping, he was hit by an 18-wheeler passing by and killed.

WEST MEMPHIS, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO