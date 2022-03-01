ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin Extends Rally After Biggest Gain in Year

By Brian Evans
CoinDesk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest cryptocurrency was higher after jumping...

www.coindesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Stock With Exposure To Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Is Now Down 31% This Year And Cathie Wood Just Added Another $8.2M Worth Of Shares

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday loaded up more shares in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) — a cryptocurrency exchange that enables its users to trade in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). What Happened: The popular money manager bought 47,464 shares of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

20-year Treasury bond heads for its biggest one-day rally since December amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

The 20-year Treasury bond headed for its biggest rally since December on Thursday amid broad-based demand for the safety of U.S. government debt. The 20-year yield fell roughly 7 basis points to 2.35% in afternoon trading, putting it on pace for its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 3, 2021, when the rate fell 9.3 basis points, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Demand for government paper was fueled by ongoing tensions between Russia and the Ukraine, which sent Treasury yields lower across the board and led to a more than 350 point drop in Dow industrials . The 20-year bond, which was re-introduced in May 2020 for the first time since 1986, currently offers a higher yield than its 30-year counterpart , which traded at 2.3%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Rallies, Is A Break Above $40,000 In The Cards?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) took another leg down in the middle of February, leading to fears that a crypto winter, akin to the period following the crypto market crash of 2018, may be right around the corner. The apex currency, however, is fighting back after bottoming close to the $37,000 level.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

This Crypto Has Flipped Ethereum To Become Second-Largest Staked Asset

Cryptocurrency Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) has surpassed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to emerge as the second-largest staked asset among major cryptocurrencies. What Happened: LUNA’s staked value was $30.67 billion compared to its market capitalization of $35.17 billion, as per data from StakingRewards. LUNA is the native currency of the Terra blockchain payment network.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Run to Stablecoins and Two Altcoin Projects As Bitcoin Tests $40,000

As the overall markets shake off a mid-week shockwave that sent prices tumbling, big players in the crypto world are scooping up some lesser-known and safer digital assets. Fresh data from blockchain-transaction tracker WhaleStats reveals that over the past 24 hours Ethereum whales are feasting on SUSHI, the governance token of the decentralized exchange SushiSwap, with an average purchase amount of 2,008 tokens for a buy-in of $8,272.
PETS
Seekingalpha.com

Bitcoin, ether extend gains as Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) are extending gains to key levels as tensions between Russia and Ukraine seem to be boosting demand for digital assets. Bitcoin (BTC-USD +12.0%) rose to as high as $45.1K per token in early Tuesday action, recently changing hands at $44.6K. Keep in mind that BTC is still well below its mid-November all-time high of $69.4K. Ethereum (ETH-USD +9.6%) is surging to $3.02K. The global crypto market cap is soaring nearly 13% to $1.95T, with binance coin (BNB-USD +9.5%), ripple (XRP-USD +6.3%), terra (LUNA-USD +16.1%), cardano (ADA-USD +10.0%), solana (SOL-USD +6.6%), avalanche (AVAX-USD +12.7%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD +7.7%), polygon (MATIC-USD +7.9%), wrapped bitcoin (WBTC-USD +11.8%), cosmos (ATOM-USD +12.3%) and uniswap (UNI-USD +6.0%).
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Commodity-linked currencies gain as oil extends rally

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - Commodity-linked currencies strengthened on Wednesday as the impact of an escalating conflict in Ukraine kept prices surging for oil and other raw materials. The Russian rouble fell 4.5% to 106.02 against the dollar in Moscow trade . During the session, it hit a record...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Mining Revenue And Bitcoin Trends

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The recent de-risking of portfolios may not be the best explanation of bitcoin’s recent selloff. Rising miner revenue per transaction may have signaled past bitcoin selloffs. Movement sideways in...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Organogenesis gains the most in over a year after strong Q4 earnings beat

Organogenesis (ORGO +22.4%) a regenerative medicine company based in Canton, Massachusetts, has recorded the biggest intra-day gain since January 2021 on Wednesday after reporting better than expected financials for Q4 2021 with a strong earnings beat. “We delivered strong fourth-quarter financial results rounding out another transformative year for the Company,”...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy