STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police officials at the 120th Precinct are warning Staten Island residents of a citywide debit card scam affecting COVID-19 relief payments. “You get a debit card in the mail, preloaded with x amount of dollars,’' a police official told residents during a Precinct Community Council meeting last week. “You go to use it, and unfortunately there are no funds left in the card. They (scammers) make unauthorized ATM withdrawals, somehow duplicating the card. You’ll still be in possession of the card, but they’ll be using it at a local ATM.”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO