TaskUs (TASK) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Up Today

 2 days ago

The TaskUs Inc (NASDAQ: TASK) stock increased by over 15% during intraday trading today.

NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Target, Kohl's, AutoZone and More

Target (TGT) — Shares of the big-box retailer rallied 11% in premarket trading after Target said it expects growth to continue even after its pandemic-era gains. Target posted adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $31 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected a profit of $2.86 per share on revenue of $31.39 billion.
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: This Growth Stock Could Skyrocket 260% (or More), Says Wall Street

Investors should never rely solely on an analyst’s price target when picking stocks. Riskified leans on artificial intelligence to reduce false declines and other fraud-related expenses. After missing third-quarter earnings estimates, Riskified stock trades 81% below its high. Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) is a fintech company that uses artificial intelligence to...
Benzinga

23 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) rose 41.8% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced it entered into an amended and restated collaboration and license agreement with Gilead to develop immunotherapies against HIV. Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) rose 26.2% to $137.69 in pre-market trading after the company reported...
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Dips 750 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones tumbling 750 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 2.22% to 33,139.00 while the NASDAQ fell 1.66% to 13,522.95 The S&P also fell, dropping, 1.87% to 4,292.07. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed by 0.2% on...
Seekingalpha.com

Salesforce dips as Q4 results beat expectations, analysts heap praise

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares fell in early trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street. Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise...
Motley Fool

Why TaskUs Stock Is Popping Today

TaskUs beat Wall Street's revenue and earnings estimates in the fourth quarter. The company continues to grow its customer base and issued strong guidance for 2022. Shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK), an outsourcing services company, were soaring this morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2021 results. Investors sent the tech...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) shares increased by 38.3% to $27.03 during Wednesday's regular session. Nordstrom's stock is trading at a volume of 45.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 827.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
MarketWatch

Big Lots stock drops after profit misses expectations but sales top forecasts, after a 'tough' January

Shares of Big Lots Inc. BIG, -1.15% dropped 2.8% in premarket trading Thursday, after the discount retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit and that missed expectations while sales topped, citing a "tough" month of January, and provided a downbeat outlook for the current quarter. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 29 fell to $49.8 million, or $1.63 a share, from $98.0 million, or $2.59 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.75 was below the FactSet consensus of $1.89. Sales slipped 0.3% to $1.73 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $1.72 billion, as same-store sales fell 2.3% to beat expectations of a 3.1% decline. Gross margin declined to 37.3% from 39.4%. "January was a tough month as inclement weather and the Omicron spike caused a slowdown in our business, further impacted by inventory delays in key areas," said Chief Executive Bruce Thorn. "However, as we have moved into 2022, we have seen these factors abate, and sales are regaining traction." For the first quarter, the company expects EPS of $1.10 to $1.20 and a "low double-digit" percentage decline in sales. The FactSet EPS consensus is $1.44 and the sales consensus of $1.51 billion implies a 7.3% decline. The stock has tumbled 18.8% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
