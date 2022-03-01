35 Outdoor Activities to Enjoy Together Before Summer

Your romance is hot enough as it is! Before the oppressive heat of summer in Central Florida rolls in, head out to explore some of the best outdoor places and activities that Orlando has to offer.

1. Wekiva Island

Wekiva Island offers tons of outdoor activities while serving as the ideal spot to relax along the river. Kayak, paddleboard, play beach volleyball, or pull up a chair at the outdoor bar or wine bar and listen to live music. Take advantage of all that Central Florida's best swimming hole has to offer, including a refreshing dip in the spring-fed Wekiva River.

For a private experience, rent one of Wekiva Island's cabanas for the afternoon. There is also a new experience available known as The Perch. This second-floor balcony comes with lunch and wine for two. You can rent The Perch for $90 on weekdays, or $150 on weekends. Weekends fill up fast, so reserve well in advance.

2. Orlando Urban Trail

Orlando proudly bears the name The City Beautiful in part due to all the lovely parks and recreation sprinkled throughout the city. The Orlando Urban Trail weaves through some of Orlando’s best spots including Ivanhoe Village, Mead Gardens, and Loch Haven Park.

3. Visit a Local Farm

Once upon a time Central Florida was mostly farmland. Clearly, this has changed, but you can still find some thriving farms if you know where to look. Plan a visit to Lake Meadow Naturals in Ocoee to stock up on fresh meats, produce, and local goods in the farm store. Stick around to say hi to the farm animals and enjoy the grounds. Or, head out to Bountiful Farms for lunch at the outdoor bistro (Wednesday-Saturday) and a weekly Wednesday farmers market.

Another option, Long and Scott Farms is located near Mount Dora , making it a great day trip. Start off the day with a visit to the farm where you can explore much of the grounds and enjoy fresh food from the cafe, plus take home fresh produce and other goods from the market. Then head to Mount Dora for some shopping and lovely scenery. Both the farm and the town are charming and full of fun photo opportunities. Or, keep the farm theme going and continue 30 minutes to Sunsational Farms in Umatilla for some ice cream, shaved ice, and farm-fresh goods — bring a cooler!

In Apopka at Fox Valley Farm and Hop Yard , you can shop for local goods including seeds, honey, candles, coffee, and tea as well as hops. My husband likes to homebrew beer on occasion so we're excited to check this place out soon. Currently, they are only open on Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

One of my favorite scenic roads is in Oviedo in the Black Hammock area. You'll end up on this scenic road if you head to Black Hammock Bee Farms . This bee farm rescues bees from all over Central Florida, bees that are in areas where they are unwanted. At their small market you can browse a variety of honey and honey products. This bee farm is located among a range of tree farms, making for a scenic afternoon. They are currently closed on Sunday, please check their website or Google listing for hours.

Want a different experience? Visit a farm for goat yoga! Alaska Farms offers this unique experience every Saturday and Sunday at multiple times for $27/person. Class includes 30-35 minutes of goat yoga, plenty of play and photoshoot time, and a tour of the barns. Or, head to a farm to pick your own berries and produce .

Just east of downtown Orlando is a small homestead known as Wild Flower Farm . They also host baby goat yoga and other events during certain times of the year. Check their website for schedule and info.

4. Leu Gardens

Leu Gardens is a lush, botanical garden with multiple pathways and picture-perfect spots. It's also the gateway to Orlando’s Audubon Park Garden District, a lovely little neighborhood teeming with cafes, bakeries, and a brewery. Visit the gardens during normal hours or check out the events calendar for monthly outdoor movies, concerts, and plant sales.

5. Kelly Park

Just about 30 minutes North of Orlando, Kelly Park is home to one of Central Florida's best springs. It is a favorite among many for tubing along the free-flowing waters. There are picnic pavilions if you'd like to have a picnic with your sweetie as well as concessions if you want someone else to do the cooking. This park fills up quickly in the summer, so go now!

Discover more and Plan a Date to Explore Springs in Florida Near Orlando

6. Visit a Farmers Market

The weekly farmers market at Lake Eola is an Orlando must-do. You can snag great finds for your home, but also pick up produce and sample food from all of the unique food and beverage vendors too. Join the morning outdoor yoga class (Sundays at 11am; $5 cash) or walk around the entire lake while the weather is pleasant. The market has reopened and masks are required.

Alternatively, head to charming downtown Winter Garden for the weekly Saturday Winter Garden Farmers Market . Hours are 8am-1pm year round. You'll find dozens of vendors selling fresh blooms, organic produce, sweets, and more. We've also fallen in love with the Windermere Farmers Market on Fridays from 9am-2pm.

7. See Art Orlando Walking Tour

One way to make sure you view the artistic highlights of Downtown Orlando is to embark on the See Art Orlando self-guided walking tour . Nine unique permanent art sculptures are located around Lake Eola and beyond. Maps can be picked up at the Downtown Orlando Visitors office or online.

8. The Black Hammock

Florida has many natural blessings, including hammocks, which are elevated areas among wetlands. Black Hammock in Seminole County is easily accessed from Central Florida yet feels worlds away. Soak up the scenery on a thrilling airboat ride at The Black Hammock followed by drinks at the Lazy Gator bar and fish camp eats at the onsite restaurant.

9. Gatorland

Back before Walt Disney World created a theme park empire in Orlando, Florida was home to many roadside and simple attractions. Gatorland harkens back to those days. A simple and fun attraction, you'll find it's easy to see all the exhibits and shows in the span of a stress-free afternoon. For extra adventure check out the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line!

10. Sanford Riverwalk + Dinner and Pub Crawl

Spring and Fall are pleasant times of year to stroll along the St. Johns River at the scenic Sanford Riverwalk . You'll enjoy a beautiful riverside stroll past sailboats, pontoon boats, and the historic St. Johns Rivership. After your walk, venture to 1st Street or Sanford Ave where you can hop around notable spots like The Tennessee Truffle, The Old Jailhouse, The Imperial, The District, Sanford Brewing Company, Wops Hops, Deviant Wolfe Brewing, and more.

11. Kayak Tours

From rivers to lakes to breathtaking sparkling springs, there are so many waterways to explore in Central Florida. Guided tours offered through kayak companies take the pressure off of trying to navigate on your own, making it a more relaxing date for you and your honey. Here are a few of our favorite seasonal tours .

12. Paddleboard Tours

It's no surprise that stand up paddleboarding (SUP) is a popular way to enjoy the waterways of Central Florida. Near Orlando, there is Paddleboard Orlando , a popular location offering guided tours and rentals throughout Central Florida in Winter Park, Rock Springs Run, and along the Wekiva River. Beginners can partake in a variety of tours on the Winter Park Chain of Lakes, or join an eco tour that includes time to take a dip in the spring-fed water or enjoy a hike along the Wekiva River.

13. Horseback Riding

Horseback riding can be romantic and adventurous. You don't have to journey too far to find horseback riding experiences in Central Florida. Try Hidden Palms Ranch in Sanford (private trail rides available) and Tri-Circle-D Ranch at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort.

14. The Canyons Zip Line & Adventure Park

Want to combine a lot of activities into one visit? The Canyons Zip Line & Adventure Park offers real Florida adventure amongst Central Florida’s natural beauty. Horseback riding, zip lining, wine and chocolate tours, and kayaking are just a few of the activities offered.

15. Revolution Off Road Adventures

In Clermont, you’ll find Revolution Off Road Adventures , which has one of the longest lists of adventurous experiences in all of Central Florida. You can drive a rugged ATV, fish, or try out archery and clay shooting. Alternatively, explore the wilderness on a tour of the 230-acre property in a Myakka 20-seater canopy truck with tree-top views or drive your own Mucky Duck, an 8-wheeled amphibious vehicle.

16. Zip Lining at the Central Florida Zoo

The Central Florida Zoo, located just off the St. Johns River in Sanford, it is a fun place to visit on its own, but located near the entrance is Seminole Aerial Adventures . You don’t have to pay admission to the zoo to visit this treetop park. The zip line is coupled with a ropes course among the beautiful treetops and there are options for all skill levels. Timed entry tickets are currently available daily at 10am and 1pm. Timed entry tickets are required in advance. Check out more places to zip line here .

17. Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park

In Kissimmee, just past the attractions area, Orlando Tree Trek Adventure Park offers a ropes course and zip lining for adults and kids. The courses get more challenging as you progress.

18. Rent a Boat at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is more than theme parks. There are fantastic recreational options woven throughout the 47 square miles encompassing the Most Magical Place on Earth. Cruise the waterway between Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, known as Crescent Lake. Or enjoy the tranquility of Bay Lake before heading to the famed Seven Seas Lagoon near the Magic Kingdom. Currently the only boat types available for rent are pontoon boats.

19. Disney’s Oak Trail FootGolf Course

Leave it to Walt Disney World to take an existing golf course and change it up ingeniously. The Oak Trail 9-hole golf course now offers an 18-hole FootGolf course . Just like it sounds, FootGolf takes the precision of golf and combines it with soccer. This new activity is growing in popularity worldwide and is perfect for a double date.

FYI: there is a temperature screening checkpoint at entry. Reservation information and safety protocols may be reviewed at the link above.

20. Disney's Animal Kingdom

Perhaps Walt Disney World’s most lush theme park, Disney's Animal Kingdom is full of vegetation and natural wonders. It is because of this that visiting in the summer is a bit of a challenge thanks to high humidity. Avoid the high humidity of summer, and enjoy lower crowds too. Be sure to take a stroll through the Maharajah Jungle Trek as well as the Pangani Exploration Trail.

21. Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour

One of Central Florida’s longest running experiences (since 1938), the Winter Park Scenic Boat Tour is a must-do whether you’re new to Central Florida or have been here quite a while. During the leisurely pontoon boat ride, you’ll cruise along the Winter Park Chain of Lakes via picturesque canals connecting the lakes. Tours depart every hour from 10am-4pm. The tour is most enjoyable during the cooler months.

Note: Face masks are required. Boats are disinfected after each tour.

22. DeLeon Springs and Downtown DeLand

On the Northern edge of Central Florida in West Volusia County lie DeLeon Springs State Park and DeLand. Start your day at the state park making your own pancake breakfast at the Old Sugar Mill , take a boat tour, then wrap up your visit with a refreshing swim in the springs. Check the park website for the most current information.

Then head down the road to DeLand , home of one of the best main streets in the state. Enjoy lunch, a round of craft cocktails, or shopping in the many unique cafes, bars, and boutiques that line the main and side streets.

23. Swimming at Blue Spring State Park

Not to be confused with Blue Springs State Park in Marianna, Blue Spring State Park is in Northern Central Florida and is famous for the arrival of hundreds of graceful manatees every winter. If you are heading to view the manatees in the winter be sure to get there as early as possible. The park usually reaches capacity during the weekends. Come spring the manatees move back out to coastal waters, but Blue Spring is still worth a visit for those that love to be in the water. The water is crystal clear and surrounded by natural beauty. Visit on a warm spring day before the summer crowds arrive.

24. Dine Around Hannibal Square

Hannibal Square is a hidden gem compared to the ever-popular Park Avenue. This compact corner of Winter Park packs plenty of restaurants and boutiques into one charming square. This makes it perfect for a progressive dinner experience, especially when dining alfresco in the mild spring weather. Consider starting at VINIA Wine & Kitchen for apps and the main course, and finish with French desserts at Chez Vincent . For a more casual experience, visit the original Pepe’s Cantina for tacos and tableside guacamole.

Don't want to dine out? Consider picking up takeout from one of the local restaurants and enjoying it picnic-style in the nearby Shady Park. This local park is also home to The SOKO Marketplace held on the first Sunday of each month.

25. Stroll Through Downtown Winter Garden

The booming popularity of Winter Garden is not surprising. This town once popular with snowbirds offers a very charming main street lined with shops, restaurants, and cafes each with their own unique charm.

26. West Orange Trail

The West Orange Trail was once railroad tracks and now it is 22 miles of recreational fun. The trail has multiple entrance points, but we love starting at Killarney Station and biking into downtown Winter Garden for a stop at Plant Street Market . Alternate route: start at Chapin Station and bike to the peaceful Buddhist Temple at the Apopka Vineland Road outpost.

27. Cross Seminole Trail

The 23-mile Cross Seminole Trail spans across much of Seminole County. There are five trailheads/access points making it pretty convenient for a run, bike ride, or a scenic walk with your partner.

28. Self-Guided Mural Tour

Orlando’s colorful murals are fully accessible and always on display. We created a comprehensive Orlando Murals + Menus Full Day Art and Food Itinerary highlighting some of our favorite street art throughout the City Beautiful. If you’d rather set out to see what you can discover on your own, the Mills 50 District has dozens of murals within walking distance of one another.

29. Bok Tower Gardens

Beyond the attractions area at the gateway of Central Florida Lake Wales, a place that is home to one of Florida’s oldest and most beautiful attractions. A visit to Bok Tower Gardens is a delightful experience both for the eyes and ears. The gardens are dazzling, especially in the spring when the azaleas and camellias are in peak bloom. Pleasant music chimes from the carillon bells in the Singing Tower throughout the day. Bring a picnic (you can even bring in your own bottle of wine) or dine in the cute on-site cafe.

Note: Masks are required at the entry gate, when interacting with staff, and when indoors.

30. Buena Vista Water Sports at Paradise Cove

Lake Bryan is just five minutes from Walt Disney World. Rent jet skis, pontoon boats, kayaks, and paddleboards, or take wakeboard & waterski lessons with professional instructors at Buena Vista Water Sports . You can bring your doggy, too! When you rent or take lessons you also have access to the quiet beach area and beach volleyball.

31. Showcase of Citrus

Dive into a day exploring Florida's signature fruit with a visit to a citrus farm. At Showcase of Citrus , you can enjoy the great outdoors and good old-fashioned fun including u-pick citrus, wine tasting, fishing, and the world’s largest 4×4 truck adventure.

32. Outdoor Movies

Orlando is a premium spot for outdoor movies. Nearly every city in Central Florida has at least one location for viewing outdoor movies. Summer nights can get a little hot, so take advantage of spring weather and watch Hollywood flicks under a clear and cool evening sky. Here's our year-round guide to outdoor movies .

Alternatively, hit up the nearest drive-in movie theater to catch screenings of classics and first-run movies.

33. Big Tree Park

Step back in time and walk along the boardwalk winding through the lush woods and hammock of Big Tree Park . Although the park's main attraction, “Senator”–the oldest bald cypress tree in the world–was lost in 2012 to arson, there is still much to see and celebrate here including the Senator's sister tree, “Lady Liberty”, an approximately 2,000-year-old Bald Cypress Tree. The park is also a trailhead for the 23-mile Cross Seminole Trail.

34. UCF Arboretum

Nestled alongside UCF’s bustling campus is a peaceful arboretum . You don’t have to be a student to take advantage of this haven for nature lovers. Anyone can visit the nature trails or schedule a tour. If you’re into Geocaching (which is a great thing to do as a couple) you’ll have a great time exploring the arboretum.

35. Lukas Nursery and South Seminole Farms

Lukas Nursery is more than just a place to pick up beautiful flowers for your garden, it is a lovely place for a scenic stroll and offers a butterfly encounter. Admission to the Butterfly Encounter is $6/person.

For another local nursey also in Seminole County, head to South Seminole Farms and Nursery . Every Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. they offer a free gardening class. With 11 acres of lush landscaping and plants to explore it is a lovely outing. Plus, local organic produce is available in their barn.

