Kirk Douglas's Amazing Beverly Hills Home Sold For Over $9 Million

Joseph Baena, son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been steadily making a name for himself. He’s not only coming into his own as a Hollywood actor but, even now, his physique matches that of his father’s during his prime. However, one can’t forget that the situation that thrusted Baena into the public eye was quite turbulent. And just as many within the public likely haven’t forgotten it, the young star can clearly remember the moment the world discovered who he was.

