Citigroup discloses asset exposure to Russia

By Steve Gelsi
 9 days ago
Citigroup

said Monday it has $5.4 billion in asset exposure to Russia, according a regulatory filings from the bank. The exposure totals about 0.3% of Citigroup's 2021 bank assets, the regulatory filing said. Citigroup also disclosed $8.2 billion of third party exposure to Russia. "Sanctions and export controls, as well as any actions by Russia, could adversely affect Citi's business activities and customers in and from Russia and Ukraine," Citi said in a separate filing. Shares of Citigroup fell 2.2% in premarket trades.

Related
MarketWatch

After years of living in Moscow, I have bad news: No one should expect the Russian people to suddenly rise up against Putin now

In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
