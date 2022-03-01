ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glencore reviewing equity investments in Rosneft, EN+

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0eScLDrZ00

Switzerland-based metal and minerals company Glencore PLC

GLNCY,

+1.95%

GLEN,

+1.72%

said Tuesday it condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and said it was reviewing its business activities in Russia and its equity investments in Russia-based aluminum and power producer EN+ Group Interational PJSC

ENPL,

-2.62%

and Rosneft Oil Co.

RNFTF,

+31.61%

ROSN,

-77.71%

. Glencore's U.S.-listed shares gained 0.2% in afternoon trading. The company said it has "no operational footprint" in Russia and its trading exposure "is not material." The stock has run up 23.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500

SPX,

+1.82%

has lost 4.9%.

