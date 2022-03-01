Glencore reviewing equity investments in Rosneft, EN+
Switzerland-based metal and minerals company Glencore PLC
said Tuesday it condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and said it was reviewing its business activities in Russia and its equity investments in Russia-based aluminum and power producer EN+ Group Interational PJSC
and Rosneft Oil Co.
. Glencore's U.S.-listed shares gained 0.2% in afternoon trading. The company said it has "no operational footprint" in Russia and its trading exposure "is not material." The stock has run up 23.6% over the past three months, while the S&P 500
has lost 4.9%.
