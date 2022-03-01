ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge reverses course and allows press and family member in courtroom for first January 6 trial

By CNN Newsource
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge will allow a member of the press and the defendant’s wife inside the courtroom for the first January 6 trial, reversing an earlier decision to bar the public from the courtroom during witness testimony. Judge Dabney Friedrich will also allow one family member of defendant...

Prosecutors Seek to Compel Testimony From Maxwell Juror at Upcoming Hearing

A juror who voted last year to convict Ghislaine Maxwell on federal sex-trafficking charges could receive immunity to testify about whether he intentionally concealed his own history of sexual abuse during jury selection. Manhattan federal prosecutors said in a court filing Wednesday that they may seek a court order compelling...
Tucker Carlson says Ketanji Brown Jackson appointment would ‘humiliate’ Supreme Court and make US like Rwanda

Fox News host Tucker Carlson derided President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. Carlson, who has the highest-rated cable news show, said Mr Biden did not care about the country he led by announcing his intention to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. “Let’s say you wanted to humiliate and degrade it and undermine its ancient institutions,” he said. “Well you might take the single most important appointed position in the entire government and announce in public that you were filling that position on...
Ginni Thomas, Wife Of Supreme Court Justice Had Ties To Capitol Riot Organizers: Report

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, had ties to the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot organizers and efforts to undermine the 2020 election results. A New York Times Magazine report revealed details about Thomas’ role in the effort, and The Washington Post reported Thomas shared a Facebook post on Jan. 6 before the violence broke out stating, “LOVE MAGA people!!!! GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP OR PRAYING.”
California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
Did Justice Breyer Reveal How the Supreme Court Will Decide a Pending Case?

Today the Supreme Court heard oral argument in Arizona v. San Francisco, which in which the Court will decide whether states with interests should be permitted to intervene to defend a regulation (in this case, the so-called "Public Charge" rule) when the United States ceases to defend it, pending the development of a new regulation reflecting the current Administration's views.
