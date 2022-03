BOSTON (CBS) – A new study finds that tossing and turning could predispose some to Alzheimer’s Disease. People with Alzheimer’s often have sleep problems and disruptions in their circadian rhythms, but it has been unclear whether these disruptions are a cause or a symptom of the disease. People with Alzheimer’s have an abnormal buildup of protein clumps known as plaques in the brain. These protein deposits are normally cleared out by immune cells. Now a new study out of New York suggests the immune system clears this protein from the brain according to the body’s internal...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO