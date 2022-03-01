Colorado, Visit Denver may offer Outdoor Retailer more than $1 million to stay in Denver

Denver faces tough competition in its race to be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The city ranks No. 4 of the 17 potential host cities vying for a shot at the global soccer tournament headed to the U.S., said a report from 42Floors, a subsidiary of Santa Barbara, California, real estate data firm Yardi. The study took into account stadium capacity, fan fest venues, training facilities, hotels, broadcasting capabilities, public transit usage and airport passenger volume and distance from the stadium.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO