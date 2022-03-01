ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPILLING THE TEA| Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet reunite; Amanda Bynes conservatorship

By Tiffany Watson
foxbaltimore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan announced his divorce from his...

foxbaltimore.com

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly living together again. Momoa, 42, reportedly moved back into their Los Angeles County home to give their marriage another try. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” Hollywood Life reports. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The move comes about a month after The Daily Mail reported that Momoa was living out of his custom-made $750,000 Ford RV in Southern California. This is also about two months after the beloved couple had announced they were going to go their separate ways after five years of marriage.
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are calling off their divorce and their kids are ‘thrilled,’ a friend tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, have decided to give their marriage another chance. They first revealed their decision to split in Instagram post on Jan. 12, stating, “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.” Now, roughly six weeks after that shocking Instagram post — which has since been deleted — a friend of the Aquaman star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve had a change of heart – and they are already living together again!
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman have called off their engagement and ended their eight year relationship, after deciding that they would be “better off as friends.” The 57-year-old Today anchor and the 63-year-old financier started dating in 2013 and got engaged back in November 2019; they have two adopted daughters together – 4-year-old Haley Joy and 2-year-old Hope Catherine – and they said they will both be doing everything they can to co-parent their children in the best way they can.
Hulk Hogan had to buy his ex-wife a car under the terms of their divorce. The 68-year-old wrestling legend revealed on Monday that his 11-year marriage to Jennifer McDaniel has ended, with it later being confirmed they parted ways last year, and now new details have emerged about the agreement the former couple made when they officially split.
As per Life & Style, everything seems rosy for Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres. In August, they celebrated their 13th anniversary. After so many years of ups and downs, however, the two are at a new crossroads. “The whispers are about trying an open marriage,” an insider says. De Rossi reportedly broached the topic, and DeGeneres flipped her lid.
Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
The past few years have been busy for Jason Momoa. Since first being cast as Aquaman, and appearing in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the actor has been in and out of DC Comics productions, totaling a whopping seven different Justice League projects in six years, along with numerous other film roles. Amid all of his skyrocketing success and his unfortunate split from his wife of five years, Lisa Bonet, earlier this year, speculation that the actor is living in his custom RV has recently surfaced via Daily Mail. The publication obtained paparazzi pictures showing Momoa with the RV parked on a friend’s lawn.
The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
Zoë Kravitz arrived on the red carpet at the world premiere of The Batman in a Catwoman-inspired black gown.For Tuesday night’s red carpet in New York City, the actor, who portrays the iconic character opposite Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman, in the new film, opted for a black strapless floor-length Oscar de la Renta gown with a tie-up lace front.The outfit took inspiration from Catwoman for its neckline, which resembled two cat face silhouettes complete with pointed ears.Kravitz completed the feline-inspired look with a sleek updo and simple jewellery.On social media, fans shared their appreciation of the outfit, with one...
Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones likely won't appear in the same room together ever again. When And Just Like That... star Sarah Jessica Parker was asked if she would be okay with former costar Kim Cattrall returning to the Sex and the City franchise, Parker told Variety, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
