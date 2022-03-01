SPILLING THE TEA| Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet reunite; Amanda Bynes conservatorship

The past few years have been busy for Jason Momoa. Since first being cast as Aquaman, and appearing in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the actor has been in and out of DC Comics productions, totaling a whopping seven different Justice League projects in six years, along with numerous other film roles. Amid all of his skyrocketing success and his unfortunate split from his wife of five years, Lisa Bonet, earlier this year, speculation that the actor is living in his custom RV has recently surfaced via Daily Mail. The publication obtained paparazzi pictures showing Momoa with the RV parked on a friend’s lawn.
