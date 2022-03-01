LEMME TELL YOU| Women only gyms; Arthur's race revealed; Benefits of sober dating

Listener Wrote - Dating this guy for a bit lately and the other night we went out to eat for a dinner. All was going well, until I went to the bathroom and I noticed I had a 'booger' in my nose. I was mortified. So I go back to the table and straight up asked my date if he knew I had something in my nose and he said YES! I WAS LIKE, why didn't you tell me AND HE SAID HE DIDN'T WANT TO Embarrass me! I was pissed because it was there all night! He said he didn't want to call me out and bring it up. Ugh!!!! He doesn't know why I got mad.....really, wouldn't you be a little upset?

MIDLAND, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO