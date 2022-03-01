LEMME TELL YOU| Women only gyms; Arthur's race revealed; Benefits of sober dating

On Monday, PBS Kids' iconic series Arthur came to an end after 25 years. The beloved series, which originally debuted on October 7, 1996 and followed the titular character, Arthur Read, an anthropomorphic aardvark and his friends and classmates at Lakewood Elementary School in the fictional Elwood City, ended its run with a segment titled "All Grown Up" that gave fans young and young at heart a glimpse at what the future holds for Arthur, Buster, Muffy, Francine, and the gang — and here's how it all came to pass.
