LEMME TELL YOU| Women only gyms; Arthur's race revealed; Benefits of sober dating

By Tiffany Watson
foxbaltimore.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome women are tired of being harassed at gyms....

foxbaltimore.com

Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
womenfitness.net

Women’s Running Mesh Pants with Pockets Gym Workout Pants

ZIPPER POCKETS: There are 2 zipper pockets, which offer a good protect for you phone, keys and small essentials. ELASTIC WAIST: Elastic waistband will make you feel comfortable when you are sporting, which makes the running pants easy to fit your body well. GREAT FOR: Sports, Athletic, Running, Training, Jogging,...
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

Unhappy Young & Restless Fans Take Show to Task Over Jack’s Storyline: ‘What a Depressing Sod He’s Been Lately’

The Genoa City power player has become a bundle of man pain and regret in recent years. Jack Abbott has been through it in recent years, and Young & Restless fans are missing the Ol’ Smilin Jack (or at least the more dynamic Abbott) of days gone by. From being duped by his lover, Kerry, to the long descent of his mother, Dina, into Alzheimer’s, followed by her death, and then his ill-fated foray into romance with Sally Spectra, Jack has been a bundle of man pain and regret.
TV SERIES
Distractify

YouTube Star Lil Bo Weep Is Dead at 22, and Fans Are Shocked at the News

Another young internet star has died tragically young. News recently broke that YouTube star Lil Bo Weep had died at the age of 22, and many fans were shocked and dismayed by the news. Lil Bo Weep first began releasing music that she had produced on SoundCloud in 2015, when she was just 15. Now, her father has announced her death on Facebook, leaving many to wonder what happened to her.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Arthur Finale: All the Character's Futures Revealed

On Monday, PBS Kids' iconic series Arthur came to an end after 25 years. The beloved series, which originally debuted on October 7, 1996 and followed the titular character, Arthur Read, an anthropomorphic aardvark and his friends and classmates at Lakewood Elementary School in the fictional Elwood City, ended its run with a segment titled "All Grown Up" that gave fans young and young at heart a glimpse at what the future holds for Arthur, Buster, Muffy, Francine, and the gang — and here's how it all came to pass.
TV SERIES
LoneStar 92

Ask Midland Odessa – Why Didn’t My Date Tell Me I Had A BOOGER In My Nose?

Listener Wrote - Dating this guy for a bit lately and the other night we went out to eat for a dinner. All was going well, until I went to the bathroom and I noticed I had a 'booger' in my nose. I was mortified. So I go back to the table and straight up asked my date if he knew I had something in my nose and he said YES! I WAS LIKE, why didn't you tell me AND HE SAID HE DIDN'T WANT TO Embarrass me! I was pissed because it was there all night! He said he didn't want to call me out and bring it up. Ugh!!!! He doesn't know why I got mad.....really, wouldn't you be a little upset?
MIDLAND, TX
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
MUSIC

