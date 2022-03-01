ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1oai_0eScJaBQ00
1 of 2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said.

Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail, records show. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the department said on Twitter.

Velasquez was arrested in the shooting but what led to it is still under investigation, police said.

Velasquez transitioned to pro-wrestling after retiring from his MMA career in 2019. A former two-time UFC heavyweight champion, he earned title belts in 2010 and 2012.

Comments / 16

Julie Burton
18h ago

From what I read in another article it was related to his child being abused at daycare.

Reply
14
Mr.JBonez
1d ago

so many bits and pieces are missing from this story typical

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Russian charged with planned killing of Chechen dissident

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors said Thursday that they have charged a Russian man with planning the killing of a Chechen dissident in Germany. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that Valid D., whose last name wasn’t released for privacy reasons, is alleged in early 2000 to have accepted an order from a member of Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov’s security apparatus to kill an opposition member living in exile in Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

781K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy