Business

DarioHealth Signs Multi-Year $30 Million-Dollar Deal With Sanofi U.S., Partnership To Increase Sales Reach In the Health Plan Market

By Kenneth Adams
Benzinga
 1 day ago
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) announced that it has entered into a strategic agreement with Sanofi U.S., an innovative global healthcare company. The multi-year, $30 million-dollar agreement, which is subject to certain...

Dallas News

$700 million Crescent sale was one of the largest in U.S. last year

Last year’s $700 million sale of Uptown Dallas’ landmark Crescent complex wound up being the largest office property deal in the southern U.S. And the Crescent sale was the 11th biggest office sale in the country in 2021, according to a new report from Yardi Systems. A fund...
DALLAS, TX
