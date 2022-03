Tollgate Canyon is different. The two main roads are mostly plowed in the winter, but getting back to the hundreds of houses can be an adventure. The mountain, as some residents refer to their home, rises to 8,400 feet and gets about as much snow as the ski resorts. It’s north of Interstate 80 between Silver Creek and Wanship, across from Promontory.

