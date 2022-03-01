ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campti, LA

Applications open for no-till organic market gardeners

By Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCampti Field of Dreams has been awarded a USDA NRCS Conservation Innovation Grant to support 20 beginning market gardeners as they implement No-Till Organic Market Garden Production over the next three years. Training – Virtual 12-week classes will be held on Tuesday’s from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Topics...

Cape Gazette

Youth club pollinator garden seed applications due March 11

Honey bees and other pollinators play an important role in the agricultural ecosystem. However, these pollinators are under stress from a number of factors: pests, disease, lack of habitat and more. The Growmark agricultural cooperative would like to help youth organizations do their part to help sustain and increase honey...
AGRICULTURE
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Arizona Daily Sun

The plots are thawing! Applications open for space in Flagstaff community gardens

Spring will be here before you know it. Reserve your plot in a community garden today. Starting Tuesday, March 1, members of the public are invited to submit applications for community garden plots. Plots are available in three locations; the Bonito Location at 527 W Elm Avenue, the Izabel Location at 2300 N Izabel Street and the Southside Location at 900 S O’Leary Street.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Union Democrat

Organization seeks applicants for home repair program

Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County is seeking applicants for no-interest loans up to $7,500 to help individual homeowners who qualify to repair their homes or make them more accessible. The Sonora-based nonprofit housing organization has $200,000 in federal funding that it received in September from the U.S. Department of...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting

It takes tons of water to put meat on Americans’ plates. But most meat companies don’t ensure conservation in their supply chains.

Water is critical to America's meat habit. Cows, pigs and chickens drink it. Farmers clean barns and cool animals with it. Meatpackers sanitize plants and wash their product with it. But, most importantly, water grows the crops needed to feed the millions of animals raised and slaughtered each year that...
AGRICULTURE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor gardening organization celebrates 50 years of community

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Project Grow is celebrating its golden anniversary with a year of events and a new golden tomato. Started in 1972, the Ann Arbor-based nonprofit is planning several events during 2022 as a “thank you” to its supporters and community, the organization said in a release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Phys.org

Big data arrives on the farm

A new analysis by Glenn Stone, professor of anthropology and of environmental studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, examines how digital technologies are beginning to make inroads into agriculture in lower-income countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America. "Because so many people—especially in the U.S.—welcome...
AGRICULTURE
