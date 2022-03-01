ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Justices seem to favor docs convicted in pain pill schemes

crossroadstoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — In a case stemming from the opioid addiction crisis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared ready to side with two imprisoned doctors who wrote thousands of prescriptions for pain medication in short periods. The justices signaled they would rule that the doctors’ trials were unfair...

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gazette

U.S. Supreme Court mulls 'pill mill' doctors' opioid convictions

(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with the circumstances under which doctors can be convicted of operating as drug dealers under the cover of their medical practices to illegally distribute opioid painkillers and other dangerous narcotics. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by two doctors, Xiulu...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Justices Probe Proof Burden in ‘Pill Mill’ Prosecutions (1)

U.S. says defendants can’t prescribe what they want and call it medical practice. Lawyers for doctors accused of operating like drug dealers sparred with the Justice Department at the Supreme Court in a case that could affect medical practice nationwide. Hearing argument Tuesday against the backdrop of the opioid...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Several Justices Seem Dismayed at the Idea That Doctors Can Be Accidentally Guilty of Drug Trafficking

Under 21 USC 841, it is a felony for "any person" to "knowingly or intentionally" distribute or dispense a controlled substance "except as authorized by this subchapter." Yesterday the Supreme Court considered how that language from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) applies to physicians accused of prescribing opioid pain medication "outside the usual course of professional medical practice." That issue is important for patients as well as doctors, because the threat of criminal prosecution for deviating from what the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) considers medically appropriate has a chilling effect on pain treatment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AL.com

U.S. Supreme Court hears Alabama pain doctor’s appeal to overturn ‘pill mill’ conviction

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard the case of an Alabama pain doctor seeking to overturn his conviction for illegally prescribing opioids to his Mobile patients. Dr. Xiulu Ruan, whom a federal judge sentenced to 21 years in prison in 2017 for several charges, including drug distribution and money laundering related to operations at Physicians Pain Specialists of Alabama, said the jury in his case should have been able to hear if he had a “good faith” reason to believe prescribing the opioids was medically valid, Reuters reported.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arizona State
State
Alabama State
The Independent

Black Lives Matter activist jailed for six years for trying to register to vote after authorities told her she could

A Black Lives Matter activist has been jailed for six years for trying to register to vote even after authorities told her she could. Pamela Moses, a BLM community activist and former Democratic candidate for mayor in Memphis, has said that she had done everything she needed to do to regain her right to vote in Tennessee.She had a long list of felony convictions, including tampering with evidence, leading to her right to vote being revoked. She has said she didn’t know she lost the right to vote when she pleaded guilty. In 2019, both the corrections department and...
POLITICS
AL.com

Former Alabama prison lieutenant sentenced to 9 years for failing to stop inmate beating

A former Alabama corrections lieutenant has been sentenced to federal prison for failing to stop an officer under his command from assaulting a prison inmate. Willie M. Burks III was convicted last year in connection with the Feb. 16, 2019, incident at the Elmore Correctional Facility. On Friday, he was sentenced to nine years in prison with two years of supervised release to follow, according to U.S. Department of Justice officials and the Middle District of Alabama U.S. Attorney’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
The Independent

California man held in jail for nearly six years without trial on drug murder charges

In 2016, Dennis “Spike” Wright was murdered in South Lake Tahoe, California, during a drug deal gone wrong. Harvest Davidson, 26, didn’t pull the trigger, but he’s been sitting in jail for nearly six years on murder charges, which activists say should be illegal under a recently passed state law.Mr Davidson was one of six men wanted for participation in the killing, which occurred amid a potential sale of 100 pounds of marijuana in a Tahoe hotel parking lot. The 26-year-old wasn’t present when Wright was killed — Dion Vaccaro, a co-defendant, was convicted in 2020 for pulling the trigger...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Pills#Pain Medicine#Justice Department#Pill#Ap#The Supreme Court#Congress
AL.com

Charge dropped against Alabama woman who renewed pain pill prescription while pregnant

Prosecutors in north Alabama on Wednesday dropped the felony charge against a Florence woman who renewed a longstanding pain prescription while pregnant. Kim Blalock, a mother of six, faced a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance because she engaged in fraud for renewing a hydrocodone prescription while pregnant, prosecutors for Lauderdale County alleged.
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy