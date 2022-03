Aaron Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future with the Green Bay Packers, and he hasn’t really given any indication when he’ll announce his plans. Fortunately, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst hinted that it won’t be long now before fans hear from Rodgers. According to the Green Bay exec, the expectation is the veteran QB will inform the team of his decision before free agency opens on March 16. That means there is a possibility Rodgers makes his decision in the next couple of days.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO