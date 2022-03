A software engineer went on a 120 - day long job search journey, aced more than 30 interviews and landed multiple offers from big tech companies. This article will be a sum total of all the resources I used and the experiences I gained. The interview process will look something like this: Recruiter Call → Phone Screen → Onsite Interview (4-6 sessions) → Offer stage. By communicating your story and acing the system design interview, you would target Levels at or above your current job. By following the blueprint described in the article, with the job change, you could be able to increase your compensation.

