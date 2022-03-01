ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cavaliers' Evan Mobley: Claims 15th double-double

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Mobley finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two...

www.cbssports.com

Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Jalen Suggs: Double-double in win

Suggs notched 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds and two steals over 27 minutes during Monday's 119-103 victory over Indiana. Suggs supplied his second double-double of the season, with both coming within the last five games. While the counting stats have been nice, Suggs' shooting woes continue to persist, as he converted at a 36.1 percent rate from the field over 11 February contests. Perhaps Suggs is turning a corner coming out of the All-Star break, but the return of Markelle Fultz (knee) probably won't help Suggs' case for earning more minutes than he's currently receiving in a starting role.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Posts double-double in blowout

Green provided 20 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block across 27 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 124-92 win over the Trail Blazers. Thanks to Denver racing out to a 17-point halftime lead, Green was able to benefit from some extra run after playing no more than 20 minutes in any game since Jan. 7. Green took full advantage of the elevated playing time, claiming his first double-double of the season while delivering value in the defensive categories. The stellar all-around outing was nice to see for those that streamed Green or used him in DFS contests, but he's not expected to see a major change in his fantasy outlook moving forward as a result of the performance.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Just misses double-double

Anderson had nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, six assists and one block over 24 minutes during Monday's 118-105 win over the Spurs. Anderson functioned as one of the Grizzlies' top performers off the bench while playing over 20 minutes for the second straight game. Though he wasn't particularly aggressive as a scorer, the veteran forward tied for the team lead in assists and grabbed nine boards. Anderson hasn't yet been given the consistent court time to make him a reliable fantasy asset, but he appears to be gaining traction as a key reserve contributor for a Memphis team that looks to be a contender in the West.
NBA
CBS Sports

Katie Meyer, Stanford goalkeeper who helped team win 2019 national title, dies at 22

Katie Meyer, a member of Stanford's women's soccer team, has died at the age of 22. Stanford announced made the announcement Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away ... Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome" to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general.'"
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Yoeli Childs: Near double-double against Iowa

Childs posted 22 points (11-15 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and a block across 36 minutes in Monday's 113-109 victory over the Iowa Wolves. Childs led SLC in rebounds and finished second in points as an efficient performance helped his team to a win over the Wolves. He's making 62.7 percent of his shots this season, and he's averaging 15.9 points per game in the G League.
NBA
Akron Beacon Journal

Reeling Cavs' frustration boils over with Bickerstaff ejection

The Cavaliers' frustration hit a breaking point Wednesday night. The Cavs entered their game against Charlotte having already lost four of the last five games. The injuries have piled up. Their grip on a top-six seed in the Eastern Conference has started to slip. In several games, the Cavs haven't had the same...
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: 32nd double-double of season

Allen amassed 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Hornets. Allen recorded his 32nd double-double of the season by posting an effective performance offensively while leading the Cavs in rebounding once again. The former Texas Longhorn currently leads the team in rebounding and is second in scoring, and the center continues to excel with career highs in almost every statistical category. Allen and the Cavs will look to bounce back in the win column Friday against the 76ers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen: Fourth straight in double figures

Markkanen closed Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Hornets with 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes. Despite shooting just 30.0 percent overall from the field, Markkanen managed just enough to reach double figures offensively for a fourth straight matchup. During that span dating back to Feb. 24, the forward is averaging 16.8 points and is 11 of 28 from distance.
NBA
Reuters

Surging Clippers send Rockets to 10th straight loss

Ivica Zubac recorded his 18th double-double on the season while Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson combined for 35 points as the Los Angeles Clippers completed a three-game season series sweep of the Houston Rockets with a 113-100 road victory Tuesday. Zubac paired 22 points with 12 rebounds to lead...
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rozier’s 29 lead Hornets over stumbling Cavaliers 119-98

Darius Garland returned. The Cavaliers remain missing. Terry Rozier scored 29 points and carried Charlotte's backcourt with LaMelo Ball in foul trouble, leading the Hornets to a 119-98 win on Wednesday night over a Cleveland team sliding and looking for answers. The Cavaliers lost for the fifth time in six...
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Ejected in second half

Murray (knee) was ejected late in Monday's 118-105 loss to Memphis, finishing the night with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 35 minutes. Murray's frustration finally boiled over in the fourth quarter, as Ja Morant had his way...
NBA
The Oregonian

Rewinding Portland Trail Blazers’ 120-90 loss at Phoenix Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers dropped their third game in a row, all by 30 points or more, falling 120-90 to the Suns on Wednesday night in Phoenix. Brandon Williams scored a team-high 14 points for the Blazers (25-37), with Drew Eubanks and Trendon Watford adding 13 points apiece. Anfernee Simons had 11 points and six assists in 28 minutes.
NBA
Reuters

Terry Rozier scores 29 to power Hornets past Cavaliers

Terry Rozier had 29 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 19, as the visiting Charlotte Hornets defeated the struggling Cleveland Cavaliers 119-98 on Wednesday night. The Cavs, who have lost five of their last six games, were led by Darius Garland’s season-high 33 points. He had missed the previous three games with lower back soreness.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Darius Garland (back) questionable on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Garland's status is currently in limbo after Cleveland's guard missed three games with a back ailment. Expect Brandon Goodwin to see more minutes against a Charlotte unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating if Garland is ruled out.
NBA

