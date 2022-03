People in West Texas have huge hearts and are serious animal lovers. We love our pets with all our hearts and would do anything to keep them safe and healthy. So when little Fletcher was discovered by a good samaritan found him wandering the streets and brought him in-the amazing folks at Permian Basin Animal Advocates leaped into action. They got him to the vet immediately-where it took 2 hours to get him shaved down due to all the mats in his fur and the wounds on his legs that were also infested with maggots.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO