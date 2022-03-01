ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

This is illegal every day in New Orleans except Mardi Gras

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAtrj_0eScGxmA00

(NEXSTAR) — Did you know you’re required by Louisiana state law to wear a mask at Mardi Gras if you’re on a parade float. More, did you know it’s illegal to wear a mask in Louisiana if it’s not Mardi Gras?

According to Louisiana law : “Wearing of masks, hoods, or other facial disguises in public places prohibited; penalty; exceptions; permit to conduct Mardi Gras festivities…” A New Orleans city ordinance also prohibits wearing masks after 6 p.m. on Mardi Gras.

New Orleans putting on 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

This type of anti-mask law aims to prevent Ku Klux Klan activities , and at least 12 states currently have anti-mask laws for the same purpose. The Louisiana law was challenged by a Klan leader in 1996 but was ruled to be constitutional. Members of the KKK have also challenged similar laws in other states.

Meanwhile, the Mardi Gras float mask requirement ties back to tradition. As the New Orleans official site explains:

“Masking became a tradition because, during early Carnivals, people put on masks to be able to mingle outside their class and keep their reputation untarnished. Float riders are required to wear masks by law in keeping with the mystery and tradition…”

Neworeleans.com

“Riding on a float is a privilege and wearing a mask is sacred,” Jonathan Bertucceli, owner of the Studio 3 design studio, which makes Mardi Gras floats, told Reader’s Digest .

Bertucceli explained that masks allow people to “cut loose” and “act as foolish as they want because nobody knows who you are.”

Exceptions

There are exceptions, though. There are certain instances in which some masks are allowed.

Louisiana law allows children to wear masks on Halloween. Head and face coverings related to religious beliefs or customs are allowed as are masks worn for educational purposes (such as historical re-enactments). People at masquerade balls, carnival parades and authorized circus or amusement events can mask up as well.

Motorcycle helmets and medical masks — obviously including COVID-19 masks — are also allowed.

However, sex offenders in Louisiana can’t wear masks on any day for any reason.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ku Klux Klan#Kkk#Neworeleans Com#Reader S Digest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Helmets
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Under 1,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Wednesday, March 2 follow: Total Change New cases 2,656,162 +1,171 Hospitalizations 112,591 +111 ICU admissions 13,241 +6 Deaths* 36,822 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy