Pokemon Anime Sets Up an Alolan Comeback

Pokemon Journeys has officially brought the new fan favorite Marnie to the anime with the newest episode of the series! The newest iteration of the series has shaken things up big time as instead of following the story and locations from the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, Ash Ketchum has been exploring each of the regions of the franchise thus far freely from episode to episode. He's been making his way around the world as he rises through the World Coronation Series tournament and has come face to face with many powerful opponents so far. This has included some brand new faces fans have wanted to see in action too.

COMICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO