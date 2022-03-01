Pokemon Anime Sets Up an Alolan Comeback

After many pandemic-related delays, Matt Reeves' The Batman is finally playing in theatres. The movie features a star-studded cast, including Colin Farrell as Oswald 'Oz' Cobblepot AKA The Penguin. Farrell has been working hard in Hollywood for over 25 years and is best known for films such as Minority Report, Daredevil, The New World, In Bruges, Fright Night, The Lobster, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and many more. Farrell is Irish, but he's played many different types of people throughout his career with varying accents. This week, the star appeared on Hot Ones and talked about some of his favorite films as well as playing Penguin in The Batman, and he also revealed which accent is the hardest to pull off.
