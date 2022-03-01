ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Fatal accident: 25-year-old ejected from vehicle in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

By Michaela Romero
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYUdo_0eScGimV00

HAMMOND.La. (WGNO) — Shortly before 1 a.m. this morning, Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal car crash on La. 1249 near Isabella Lane in Tangipahoa Parish.

The crash claimed the life of Taylor Buchanan, 25, of Springfield.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Buchanan was northbound on La. 1249 in a 2004 Jeep Wrangler.

For reasons still under investigation, the Jeep crossed the centerline and traveled across the southbound lane before traveling off of the roadway to the left.

After leaving the roadway, the Jeep struck a culvert and began to overturn.

Buchanan was unrestrained and ejected from his vehicle, he sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Buchanan was pronounced deceased on the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police remind drivers of the importance of buckling up.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash.

Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remains buckled up.

Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

