ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Alsea expects to invest about $230 million in 2022, CEO says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Adds CEO comment, company’s Q4 net profit)

March 1 (Reuters) - Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it expects to invest 4.8 billion Mexican pesos ($233 million) in 2022.

Alsea Chief Executive Officer Fernando Gonzalez said during a news conference that the company also expects to open up to 260 new stores.

Gonzalez added that 45% of the new investment will go to Mexico and 37% toward Europe, while the rest will be invested in Latin America.

Alsea reported a net profit of 40.7 million pesos in the fourth quarter, a seven-fold increase over the year-earlier period. Shares of the company were 4.4% higher in afternoon trading. ($1 = 20.5838 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Valentine Hilaire Editing by Paul Simao)

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Is MercadoLibre Stock a Buy Now?

Investors focused on its accelerating growth instead of its net loss. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Reuters

Mexico's Bimbo to increase its 2022 investment to $1.5 billion

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo reported a 66.9% increase in fourth quarter net profit on Tuesday, driven by strong sales, lower financing costs and an effective income tax rate. Grupo Bimbo’s earnings jumped to 4.8 billion pesos ($235 million) in the October-December period, beating the Refinitiv estimate of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alsea#Mexico#Investment#Latin America#Mexican
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Russia-owned SCF oil tankers rerouting from Canada, returning to Russia

HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - Two oil tankers owned and managed by Sovcomflot (FLOT.MM), the Russian maritime and freight shipping company blacklisted by the United States last week, are rerouting from their Canadian destinations, while a third is returning to Russia after discharging, according to tracking data and marine sources.
WORLD
NBC New York

Carrier CEO Says the Company Has a ‘Very Good Handle' on Managing Inflation

"We feel like we have a very good handle on our inflationary issues," CEO David Gitlin said in an interview on "Mad Money." Gitlin said that further bolstering the corporation's financial position is its net debt, which stands at less than $4 billion in net debt compared to $10 billion when it spun off from former parent company United Technologies in 2020.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

342K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy