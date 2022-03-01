ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadly fire at Bessemer City campground

By Jesse Ullmann
BESSEMER CITY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed in a fire that broke out inside a camper at a campground in Bessemer City, Gaston County Police said.

Officers and fire units responded to calls regarding a fire around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday at 152 Long Creek Road. A camper was found fully engulfed in flames and efforts began to contain the fire.

A man was found dead inside the camper after the fire had been contained, according to the police report.

An initial investigation indicated there was no foul play and that the fire appeared to be accidental.

Fire departments from Dallas, Waco, Gaston, Kings Mountain, Tryonota, and Bessemer City all assisted.

This remains an active investigation.

