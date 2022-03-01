Watch: Local school principal gets doused in ice cream, toppings after fundraiser goal met

NORTHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — St. Barnabas Catholic School’s principal made good on a promise to her students after exceeding their fundraiser goal.

Tuesday afternoon, Principal Erin Faetanini got doused in ice cream and all the usual toppings in front of the whole school. Students from each class who raised the most money got to do the honors.

The fundraiser, dubbed “Boosterthon: DanceFit Challenge,” took place Feb. 7 and reportedly raised almost $30,000, nearly surpassing their goal by $5,000.

In a video explaining the challenge prior to the event, Faetanini donned a banana suit and said if students met or exceeded the monetary goal they would not only get to have sundaes on Fat Tuesday, they’d also get to turn her into a human ice cream sundae of sorts.

“All the great things that will be ooey and gooey and messy and gross,” she described of the ice cream toppings.

This isn’t the first time Faetanini has inspired students to exceed fundraising goals. Last year, she moved her office to the rooftop for a day.

