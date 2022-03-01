See up to 40 shows at Blossom this summer for $199: Kid Rock, Snoop Dogg among Live Nation acts

(WJW) — Live Nation summer performances just got hotter for concert enthusiasts.

Tuesday, the company announced that limited-edition Lawn Passes will be available at 30 venues, including Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, for the 2022 summer concert season where fans can attend up to 40 concerts, including select sold-out shows.

At $199 (plus fees), the tickets go on sale here Wednesday, March 2 at 1 p.m. while supplies last.

When purchasing the pass, just select the venue of your choice and you’ll receive a custom personalized credential with your name that serves as your ticket on each show day.

Here’s a list of Blossom’s summer line up , with more shows to be announced throughout the coming months:

Tim McGraw

Tears for Fears

Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy

Halsey

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town

Kenny Chesney

Dave Matthews Band

Sammy Hagar

Train

The Chicks

Jack Johnson

Josh Groban

Nick Cannon: Wild ‘N Out Live

Backstreet Boys

Chris Stapleton

Big Time Rush

The Doobie Brothers

Keith Urban

Rod Stewart

OneRepublic

Phish

Kid Rock with special guest Foreigner

The Black Keys with special guest Band of Horses

Nine Inch Nails

Click here to see the full list of participating amphitheaters.

