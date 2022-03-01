See up to 40 shows at Blossom this summer for $199: Kid Rock, Snoop Dogg among Live Nation acts
(WJW) — Live Nation summer performances just got hotter for concert enthusiasts.
Tuesday, the company announced that limited-edition Lawn Passes will be available at 30 venues, including Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, for the 2022 summer concert season where fans can attend up to 40 concerts, including select sold-out shows.Monster Jam rolling into FirstEnergy Stadium this summer
At $199 (plus fees), the tickets go on sale here Wednesday, March 2 at 1 p.m. while supplies last.
When purchasing the pass, just select the venue of your choice and you’ll receive a custom personalized credential with your name that serves as your ticket on each show day.Tall Ships Sail Into Cleveland
Here’s a list of Blossom’s summer line up , with more shows to be announced throughout the coming months:
- Tim McGraw
- Tears for Fears
- Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy
- Halsey
- Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
- Kenny Chesney
- Dave Matthews Band
- Sammy Hagar
- Train
- The Chicks
- Jack Johnson
- Josh Groban
- Nick Cannon: Wild ‘N Out Live
- Backstreet Boys
- Chris Stapleton
- Big Time Rush
- The Doobie Brothers
- Keith Urban
- Rod Stewart
- OneRepublic
- Phish
- Kid Rock with special guest Foreigner
- The Black Keys with special guest Band of Horses
- Nine Inch Nails
Click here to see the full list of participating amphitheaters.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 10