ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga Falls, OH

See up to 40 shows at Blossom this summer for $199: Kid Rock, Snoop Dogg among Live Nation acts

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gva3z_0eScGGGH00

(WJW) — Live Nation summer performances just got hotter for concert enthusiasts.

Tuesday, the company announced that limited-edition Lawn Passes will be available at 30 venues, including Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, for the 2022 summer concert season where fans can attend up to 40 concerts, including select sold-out shows.

Monster Jam rolling into FirstEnergy Stadium this summer

At $199 (plus fees), the tickets go on sale here Wednesday, March 2 at 1 p.m. while supplies last.

When purchasing the pass, just select the venue of your choice and you’ll receive a custom personalized credential with your name that serves as your ticket on each show day.

Tall Ships Sail Into Cleveland

Here’s a list of Blossom’s summer line up , with more shows to be announced throughout the coming months:

  • Tim McGraw
  • Tears for Fears
  • Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy
  • Halsey
  • Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town
  • Kenny Chesney
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Sammy Hagar
  • Train
  • The Chicks
  • Jack Johnson
  • Josh Groban
  • Nick Cannon: Wild ‘N Out Live
  • Backstreet Boys
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Big Time Rush
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • Keith Urban
  • Rod Stewart
  • OneRepublic
  • Phish
  • Kid Rock with special guest Foreigner
  • The Black Keys with special guest Band of Horses
  • Nine Inch Nails

Click here to see the full list of participating amphitheaters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Entertainment
Cleveland, OH
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Nick Cannon
Person
Rod Stewart
Person
Josh Groban
Person
Sammy Hagar
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Tim Mcgraw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Nation#Blossom Music Center#Fox 8 Cleveland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

33K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy