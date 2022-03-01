ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

Committee discusses rezonings

By Helen Spencer
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdEOW_0eScFv2v00

MACOMB — A discussion was held at Monday's Committee of the Whole meeting about zoning of two properties.

A discussion on rezoning the property at 306 W Murray Street, Macomb from R-2 single family to R-3 two family.

John Bannon, Community Development Coordinator defined R-2 single family as having no more than two unrelated persons, and an R-3 family residence as having 2 units or a duplex that would have no more than two related people.

A special use permit to allow five residential units on a B-2 business district at 217 W Carroll Street, Macomb was also discussed. No major exterior changes of the building are proposed. The majority of the work will be done on the inside to split the building into five individual residences.

Second reading and final action will be taken next Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macomb, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Macomb, IL
Government
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

White House lays out new COVID plan, will begin stockpiling tests and pills

The Biden administration plans to begin stockpiling millions of at-home tests and pills for COVID-19 treatment, as part of a new 96 page plan that charts the future of the federal efforts to confront the pandemic. "We've reached a new moment in the fight against COVID-19. Because of the significant...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bannon
CBS News

States start probe of TikTok's impact on young users' mental health

Washington — State attorneys general have launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young users' mental health, widening government scrutiny of the wildly popular video platform. The investigation was announced Wednesday by a number of states led by California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New...
CALIFORNIA STATE
McDonough County Voice

McDonough County Voice

300
Followers
511
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Macomb, IL from McDonough County Voice.

 http://mcdonoughvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy