If the UN Sustainable Development Goal to lift over one billion people out of poverty were to be reached in 2030, the impact on global carbon emissions would be minimal. That sounds good; however, the main reason for this is the huge inequality in the carbon footprint of rich and poor nations. This conclusion was drawn by scientists from the Energy and Sustainability Research Institute of the University of Groningen (the Netherlands), together with colleagues from China and the US. They based their conclusion on an analysis of a new Consumption and Poverty Dataset that was established in collaboration with the World Bank. Their results were published in Nature Sustainability on 14 February 2022.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO