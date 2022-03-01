AT&T Stadium spotlighting Black artists
DALLAS (KDAF) — In celebration of Black History Month, AT&T Stadium is spotlighting the Black artists that have contributed their work to the stadium.
On the stadium’s official Twitter page, officials said , “We would like to acknowledge our creative and talented Black Artists – Trenton Doyle Hancock, Annette Lawrence, and Gary Simmons who have made such a beautiful impact at our home, AT&T Stadium.”
You can check out their contributions in the below images.
