Snowboarder Chased By a Bear

He is the thiccest boi and we love to see it. If you've been following the Hank The Tank news, there's been a huge update. Now, for those that don't know, Hank the Tank is a whooping 500 lbs. bear who's been breaking into homes in South Lake Tahoe in search of snacks. You know, like a true thicc boi would. Now, local authorities were gearing up to have king thiccums himself euthanized after reports of a 29th break-in. However, a DNA test proved that another bear actually caused the break-in and not our commander-in-chief of thicc town, Hank the Tank. He lives to see another day folks!
