Snowboarder Chased By a Bear

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnowboarder didn’t realize he was being chased by a bear until he watched his video!...

The Independent

Hero mother watches avalanche sweep away son, then skis down to dig him out

When a mother and son, both seasoned skiers, hit the Colorado slopes on Valentine’s Day weekend, they had everything they needed: experience, avalanche equipment, weather information.But an issue with ski gear sent them into an avalanche zone; the son went to retrieve a piece of rappel equipment they’d left the previous day on Dave’s Way, to the west side of Loveland Pass. And as his mother waited from a safe ridge above, an avalanche started and the young adult got swept away, carried hundreds of feet down the mountain as she looked on in horror.“If I’d been watching that,...
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
The Best Breakfast Spot in the State of Florida

Guilty Eats has put together its list of the best breakfast spots in every state. Florida's best restaurant has 3 locations in the Tampa Bay area. It's Trip's Diner, and you can find them in Tampa, St. Pete & Seminole. Hubcakes are their specialty, with pancakes as big as hubcaps.
NBC News

2 Blackhawk helicopters crash near Utah ski resort

Two Blackhawk helicopters belonging to the Utah National Guard crashed Tuesday morning during a training exercise, officials said. The choppers went down near the popular Snowbird ski resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon, about 30 miles southeast of Salt Lake City. No major injuries were reported. Jared Jones, chief warrant officer...
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bear with her

Ben Pascal’s heart nearly stopped when his 5-year-old daughter Naomi asked him this simple question on their way back from a trip to Glacier National Park in October 2020. The teddy bear, a gift sent to Naomi in an Ethiopian orphanage before she even met her adoptive family, could not be missing.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

WATCH: Mama Bear Chases Car Down Road To Protect Her 3 Cubs

DISCLAIMER: Do Not Attempt To Do This, Ever. (Also some foul language) We watch videos all the time about crazy animals getting too close to bears, moose, and cougars. Yes, I called humans crazy animals. People tend to get too close to animals. This particular video doesn't really have people getting too close, but they did drive too slowly by the bear.
iheart.com

Hank The Tank Saved By DNA Test

He is the thiccest boi and we love to see it. If you've been following the Hank The Tank news, there's been a huge update. Now, for those that don't know, Hank the Tank is a whooping 500 lbs. bear who's been breaking into homes in South Lake Tahoe in search of snacks. You know, like a true thicc boi would. Now, local authorities were gearing up to have king thiccums himself euthanized after reports of a 29th break-in. However, a DNA test proved that another bear actually caused the break-in and not our commander-in-chief of thicc town, Hank the Tank. He lives to see another day folks!
outsidemagazine

A Renowned Colorado Avalanche School Faces a Death on Its Watch

*Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Tyler George stood up in the 132-year-old building he was raised in, surrounded by what is typically one of the most dangerous snowpacks in America, and stared at a roomful of backcountry skiers who were there to learn how not to die in an avalanche.
The Grand Rapids Press

Crystal Mountain spring ski events include cardboard sled races, snow kayaking, slush cups

THOMPSONVILLE, MICH. -- Warmer days are on the way, but you don’t have to put away your ski gear just yet. This month, Crystal Mountain will be marking the end of another ski season with March at the Mountain, featuring entertainment and special events that include celebrations for Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Carnival and a “Retro Weekend.”
The Independent

Mystery of mummified ‘mermaid’ with human face and tail is probed by scientists

Researchers in Japan have begun tests on a 300 year-old “mermaid mummy” to try and trace it’s origin. The bizarre-looking object, which may have been produced as an item for export to Europe, is believed to date from the early 1700s. It measures 30 centimetres-long and, with a tail and hands raised to its screaming face.It has been preserved in a box at a temple in Okayama prefecture, in the southern part of Japan’s Honshu island, but until now its exact origins have remained unknown. The mummified object, which appears to have nails and teeth, hair on its head and...
