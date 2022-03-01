ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin says he wants to 'denazify' Ukraine. Here's how that claim distorts history

By Rachel Treisman
mtpr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian President Vladimir Putin invoked World War II to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying in televised remarks last week that his offensive aimed to "denazify" the country — whose democratically elected president is Jewish, and lost relatives in the Holocaust. "The purpose of this operation is to...

