As experts debate the best solutions, would a new proposed FDA safety rule do enough to decrease the risks?. Worldwide, incidents of salmonella and E. Coli on sprouts, melons, and especially leafy greens—the latter of which are implicated in one out of five cases of food poisoning—are on the rise. In 2019, a single E. coli outbreak on romaine lettuce sickened 102 people in 23 states. Since that year, FDA has investigated 10 produce-related outbreaks across numerous states, which altogether have sickened at least 1,329 people and hospitalized 83—although numbers are surely higher due to the fact that many illnesses go unreported or are hard to track.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO