As reported by media outlets, Gov. Tom Wolf in a letter urged the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to pull all Russian-made vodka off the shelves of state stores. The Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association supports the PLCB taking this action. This is a reasonable option for the Commonwealth to take to show its disapproval of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the damage the attack has done to world peace.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO