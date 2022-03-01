ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Elderly woman pushed in front of car inside Piedmont Hospital parking garage, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CTLl6_0eScDhrZ00

ATLANTA — A woman was seriously injured after she was run over by a car in the parking garage at Piedmont Hospital Tuesday morning, firefighters said.

Atlanta Police say the victim was in an argument with a woman when she was pushed in front of a car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Atlanta Fire Department said the accident happened around 10 a.m. When crews arrived, they found an elderly woman trapped underneath a car.

Firefighters used a jack to lift the car and pull the woman out.

She was taken to the hospital not alert, conscious or breathing. Her current condition is unclear.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Officers detained a female suspect.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

One person injured in overnight fire in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — One person was injured in an overnight fire in Dunwoody, police and fire officials said. Dunwoody police responded to a fire call on Wilder Court at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. They found one person outside and learned that another person was trapped inside. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Piedmont Hospital#The Parking Garage#Accident
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 killed, 3 injured after shooting in Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man was killed and three others, including a juvenile, were injured after a shooting Saturday night in an Arizona city, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an intersection in Glendale shortly after 10 p.m. MST, KNXV-TV reported. Three victims were located...
GLENDALE, AZ
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Alabama police seize $64K in drugs during routine traffic stop

DECATUR, Ala. — Alabama police conducting a routine stop for a traffic violation discovered more than $64,000 of drugs in the vehicle, authorities said. According to the Decatur Police Department, a patrol officer on Friday attempted to make a traffic stop for a driver identified as Ronnie Elliott, 35, of Trinity, WAFF-TV reported. Officers said Elliott jumped out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot, the television station reported.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trial set for Georgia man who claims victim yelling racial slurs led to deadly shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. — A judge scheduled an April trial for a biracial man charged with murder in the 2020 shooting of a teenage girl on a Georgia highway. Defense attorneys for Marc Wilson say he fired his gun in self-defense the night of June 14, 2020, when a pickup truck tried to run his car off the road as people inside yelled racist slurs. A passenger in the truck, 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, died after being struck by a bullet.
STATESBORO, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Florida teacher attacked by 5-year-old student at elementary school, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — A South Florida teacher was “allegedly” battered by a 5-year-old student at a Broward County elementary school, authorities said. The incident occurred at about 10 a.m. EST on Wednesday at Pines Lakes Elementary School in Pembroke Pines, the Miami Herald reported. The teacher was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the newspaper reported.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
125K+
Followers
92K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy