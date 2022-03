ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor man accused of trying to run over several Ann Arbor Police officers who were trying to help him has taken a plea deal. Benjamin Kirk Laman pleaded no contest Monday, Feb. 28, to two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and one misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence, for almost running over two Ann Arbor Police officers called to his home for a health and welfare check.

