ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

This common drink could slash your risk of heart disease, stroke by half

By Ellie Cambridge, The Sun
New York Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA cheap and tasty drink most of us consume every day could slash the risk of fatal heart disease and stroke by 56 percent. Fresh research found that a cup of tea could help make you healthier. The best type of tea to drink is green tea, experts at...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Numbness, burning or tingling in the hand may be the result of this condition

Q. I have developed intermittent pain, numbness, and tingling in my thumb and index finger on my palm side of the hand. The symptoms have bothered me off and on for three months, but recently have gotten much worse. At times, the symptoms even wake me from my sleep. I have tried not to use my hand as much and have also taken ibuprofen but this has not helped. What should I do to feel better?
MIAMI, FL
UV Cavalier Daily

Blood pressure medication potentially linked to kidney damage, U.Va. researchers find

New research out of School of Medicine suggests that long-term use of certain blood pressure medications may cause kidney damage. The research suggests blood pressure medications — known as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors designed to lower blood pressure by relaxing veins and arteries — are associated with hardened kidney vessels. Blood vessels provide oxygen to the kidney, so vessel hardening restricts full kidney function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
New York Post

The sleeping position that slashes your risk of developing dementia

Getting Alzheimer’s is a frightening prospect and something most people will do whatever they can to avoid. Eating better and taking care of your health is the first step, but also taking note of how you sleep could be beneficial. Sleeping in a certain position helps lower the risk...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
KRON4 News

4 Your Health: Early warning signs of female heart attacks

On Friday, you may have seen a lot of red because it was “National Wear Red Day” — a day to raise awareness about heart disease and women. Men experience more heart attacks compared to women, but women are less likely survive. To support the American Heart Association’s initiative, “Go Red for Women”, here’s why […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Attacks#Green Tea#Cardiovascular Disease#Food Drink
Daily Mail

Covid survivors are 60% more likely to suffer a heart attack within a year of beating virus even if their infection was mild, major study warns

Covid survivors are at a 63 per cent increased risk of having heart attack within a year — regardless of their age or how ill they were, a major study suggests. American researchers looked at medical reports of more than 150,000 infected people and compared them to a control group of 11.5million who had not tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
New York Post

The surprising killer cancer warning sign all women need to know

An every day symptom that plagues millions could in fact be cancer. Bloating is the most common sign of ovarian cancer – but most women have no idea. New research shows that four out of five (79 percent) women did not know bloating was a possible sign of a tumor.
CANCER
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy