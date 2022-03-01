ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accused kidnapper arrested after high-speed chase in St. Clair County; victim unharmed

By Kevin S. Held
 1 day ago

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Fairview Heights man for kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and leading police on a high-speed chase.

According to a spokesperson for the Fairview Heights Police Department, local dispatchers received a 911 call at 2 a.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was being held at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend. The woman told police she was in a truck parked at a store in the 10070 block of Burkum Road.

The victim hung up her phone when her boyfriend walked out of the store to return to the vehicle.

Fairview Heights Police arrived at the store and found the parked truck with the suspect and victim inside. When officers approached the truck, the suspect sped off and police followed.

The suspect led police from Fairview Heights to Swansea and finally to Belleville, speeding in excess of 100 miles an hour and driving into oncoming traffic to avoid capture.

The suspect finally stopped and the victim left the truck and was rescued by officers. The suspect took off on foot and ran into a wooded area near Route 161 and Frank Scott Parkway.

Steven McCoy

Police said the suspect, identified as Steven McCoy, surrendered a short time later without further incident.

The victim said McCoy was her ex-boyfriend and that he showed up at her apartment in East St. Louis the night before. McCoy allegedly produced a handgun and threatened to shoot the woman if she didn’t go with him.

She spent the next four hours inside McCoy’s truck and his Fairview Heights home before she had an opportunity to phone the police.

Investigators also learned the victim wrestled McCoy’s gun away from him during the police pursuit, which caused him to drive into oncoming traffic before stopping on the shoulder of the road.

Prosecutors charged McCoy with armed habitual criminal, home invasion, aggravated kidnapping-armed, aggravated unlawful restraint, armed violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’s being held on a $350,000 bond at St. Clair County Jail.

