Muskingum County, OH

Mask rules eased in Muskingum County following new COVID guidelines from CDC

By Chris Crook, Zanesville Times Recorder
 1 day ago
ZANESVILLE — New standards from the Centers for Disease Control have eased mask requirements in Muskingum County.

Because of a low level of cases in the county, masks are no longer required to be worn indoors except in certain situations, like health care settings. This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Active COVID-19 cases have dropped rapidly since January, when Muskingum County had more than 2,400 cases per capita. The rate is now below 100, having dropped from 147 per capita on Friday. The positivity rate is 6.9%.

The way the amount of disease present in the county is calculated has been changed, and the familiar yellow, orange, red and purple levels have disappeared. In its place are simply high, medium and low community rates, now used to measure the burden of COVID-19 on the health care system, rather than just the number of cases in total.

"About 60% of our population is fully vaccinated," said Dr. Jack Butterfield, medical director of the Zanesville-Muskingum County Health Department. Early data from the CDC indicates a substantial number of the remaining 40% of the population that has not been vaccinated has probably had the disease, even if it was asymptomatic."

COVID-19 has not gone away, Butterfield warns, so people should take precautions where necessary. "Just because you aren't required to wear a mask doesn't mean you can't wear a mask," he said. People at high risk should talk with their medical providers.

It is still important to get tested if you have symptoms, he said, and if you do test positive wear a mask for five days before getting tested again. After a negative test, wear a mask for an additional five days to minimize the change of transmission.

The disease is here to stay, Butterfield said, and will probably be treated like the flu, with annual or semi-annual vaccinations, depending on the variant. Butterfield said there are currently no variations of concern around the world.

